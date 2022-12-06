Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

