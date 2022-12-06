Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

