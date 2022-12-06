Barclays Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

