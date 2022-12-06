Barclays Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.