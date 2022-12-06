Barrick Gold (ABX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) recently:

11/29/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

11/22/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$29.00.

11/15/2022 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

10/26/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

10/20/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

10/19/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.25 to C$33.00.

10/14/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.79. Barrick Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.