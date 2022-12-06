Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 2,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

