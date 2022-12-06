Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLWYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.19) to GBX 2,660 ($32.44) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Bellway stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

