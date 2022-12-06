Bend DAO (BEND) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $42.28 million and $247,245.95 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

