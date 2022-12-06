Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €58.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($66.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SHL opened at €50.90 ($53.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($42.44) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($71.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.93.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

