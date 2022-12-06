Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €135.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($195.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($109.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ETR WCH traded down €3.80 ($4.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €120.85 ($127.21). 89,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €98.58 ($103.77) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($196.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €136.57.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

