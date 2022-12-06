Berkley W R Corp Acquires 38,307 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 57.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 30.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGAC stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.