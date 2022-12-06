Berkley W R Corp Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,363 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.41% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 327.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 194,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 3,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,977. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

