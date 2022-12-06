Berkley W R Corp Sells 50,999 Shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Berkley W R Corp cut its stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,999 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.59% of UTA Acquisition worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,411,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,709,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,437,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTAA stock remained flat at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

