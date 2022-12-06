Berkley W R Corp Sells 7,207 Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Iron Spark I worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Spark I by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 209,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Spark I by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Iron Spark I by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 823,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISAA remained flat at $9.97 on Tuesday. 10,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,923. Iron Spark I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

