Berkley W R Corp Trims Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,690 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.80% of East Resources Acquisition worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ERES stock remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

