Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.75.
Big Lots Stock Down 3.8 %
Big Lots stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Big Lots Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.