Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.75.

Big Lots Stock Down 3.8 %

Big Lots stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

