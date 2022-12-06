Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Stock Holdings Increased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Big Sky Growth Partners Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

