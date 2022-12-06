BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 1,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,938,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $617.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BigCommerce by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 763,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BigCommerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
