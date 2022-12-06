Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 218,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,777,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
