Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,690. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $4,635,000. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Bio-Techne by 37.2% during the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 5,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $2,766,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.