Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.
Bio-Techne Price Performance
Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,690. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.
