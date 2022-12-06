BitTorrent-New Hits Market Capitalization of $656.64 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $656.64 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004905 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005212 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $19,042,325.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.