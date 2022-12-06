BMO Capital Markets Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.78.

BMO opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

