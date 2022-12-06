Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) traded down 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 3,880,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,123,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Borqs Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

