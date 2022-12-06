Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down to $379.70

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $379.70, but opened at $370.42. Boston Beer shares last traded at $362.00, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.89.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 161.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 83.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Boston Beer by 15.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

