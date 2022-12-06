Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 67,880 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,880 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for 6.6% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 1.21% of Harley-Davidson worth $56,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.7 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.