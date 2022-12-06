Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,962 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.7% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $771,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,094. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

