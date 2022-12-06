Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 2.54.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

