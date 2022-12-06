Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) PT at $50.60

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,617. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Seaways Trading Down 1.4 %
INSW opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Seaways (INSW)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.