Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) PT at $50.60

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,617. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Seaways Trading Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSW opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

