Brokerages Set WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Price Target at $7.83

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of WeWork stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. WeWork has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WeWork will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WeWork by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in WeWork by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WeWork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.