Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.47

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.47 and last traded at C$37.70, with a volume of 222310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.42 billion and a PE ratio of -59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -191.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

