Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 11,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,935,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
