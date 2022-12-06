Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 11,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,935,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bumble by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

