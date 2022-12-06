Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Bunge makes up approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 105.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bunge by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $94.49. 7,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,052. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

