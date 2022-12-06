Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$66.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$72.11.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,883.17. In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total value of C$197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,705,778.25. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at C$277,883.17. Insiders have sold 6,319 shares of company stock worth $391,226 in the last three months.

CGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of Montreal reduced their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

