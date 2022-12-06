Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
Calian Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$66.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$72.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,883.17. In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total value of C$197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,705,778.25. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at C$277,883.17. Insiders have sold 6,319 shares of company stock worth $391,226 in the last three months.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.
See Also
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.