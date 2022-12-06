Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Company Profile

In related news, Director Douglas Burton Forster bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$29,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,036,113.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,505.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

