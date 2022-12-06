Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.41.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.9 %

CM opened at $43.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 71.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $421,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.