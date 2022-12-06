Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NYSE CNI opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

