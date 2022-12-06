Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 996,470 shares.The stock last traded at $125.59 and had previously closed at $126.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

