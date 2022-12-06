Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires 155,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $57,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $351.13. 4,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.34 and its 200-day moving average is $342.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

