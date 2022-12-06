Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 2,894 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Palomar accounts for 0.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,341,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,341,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Palomar stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

