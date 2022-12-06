Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 5,830 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

