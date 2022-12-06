Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up about 0.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amedisys by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,435,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.13.

AMED stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

