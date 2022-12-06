Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for 0.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

