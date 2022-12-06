Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 15,198 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 20.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 20.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $767.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.