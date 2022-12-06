Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 371.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 78.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after acquiring an additional 280,752 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 82.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 432,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 195,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $6,994,189 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.86.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

