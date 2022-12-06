Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AppFolio by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,184.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,232. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

