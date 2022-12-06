Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.20.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$47.46 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.79. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.20.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

About Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.