Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.20.
TSE:CPX opened at C$47.46 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.79. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.20.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
