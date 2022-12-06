Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.60.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,455. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

About Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,523.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,440.55.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

