Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 4.24% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $9.62.

