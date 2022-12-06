Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 32 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Graham were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 126.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.19. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

