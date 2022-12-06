Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 7,804 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,997,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

AHH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 3,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHH. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

