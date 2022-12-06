Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,878 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 232,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after buying an additional 531,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 115,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 123,176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,524. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

